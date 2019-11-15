Se espera un día nublado con una máxima de 84 grados Fahrenheit
¿Tiene planes para el fin de semana? De acuerdo con a servicio meteorológico nacional de Phoenix, el clima se ve excelente para cualquier actividad al aire libre. Si está a favor de estas temperaturas más cálidas, disfrútelas ya que la semana que viene será más fresca.
Making plans for the weekend? Weather looks excellent for any outdoor activity. If you favor these warmer temperatures, soak them in this weekend as it will be noticeably cooler by this time next week. #azwx pic.twitter.com/sNMV19G0y3
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 15, 2019
El servicio meteorológico nacional de Tucson espera que esta región estará cálido y seco durante todo el fin de semana. La próxima semana se espera la probabilidad de lluvias par esta parte sur del estado.
Warm and dry through the weekend. Busy next week with a couple of weather systems bringing a decent chance of showers to SE AZ. Mountain snow possible Thu/Fri. #azwx pic.twitter.com/tMj0dc6p0v
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) November 15, 2019
Se espera un clima seco y templado. Los cielos mayormente nublados estarán sobre el área hasta el viernes y el sol regresará durante el fin de semana, según el servicio meteorológico nacional de Flagstaff. Las temperaturas disminuirán unos pocos grados el domingo.
Here is a look ahead. Dry and mild weather will continue. Mostly cloudy skies will be over the area through Friday with sunshine returning over the weekend. Temperatures will decrease a few degrees on Sunday as a disturbance moves through the Four Corners region. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ptnagoPW3S
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) November 14, 2019