Se espera un día nublado con una máxima de 84 grados Fahrenheit

Prepárese para un día nublado con temperaturas máximas de 84 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 58 grados.
15 Nov 2019 – 8:32 AM EST

¿Tiene planes para el fin de semana? De acuerdo con a servicio meteorológico nacional de Phoenix, el clima se ve excelente para cualquier actividad al aire libre. Si está a favor de estas temperaturas más cálidas, disfrútelas ya que la semana que viene será más fresca.

El servicio meteorológico nacional de Tucson espera que esta región estará cálido y seco durante todo el fin de semana. La próxima semana se espera la probabilidad de lluvias par esta parte sur del estado.

Se espera un clima seco y templado. Los cielos mayormente nublados estarán sobre el área hasta el viernes y el sol regresará durante el fin de semana, según el servicio meteorológico nacional de Flagstaff. Las temperaturas disminuirán unos pocos grados el domingo.

Llegan las nieves de noviembre al norte de Arizona

