null: nullpx
TV Local NOW
Pronóstico

Pronóstico: soleado inicio de semana en el estado de Arizona

Se espera que el termómetro alcance temperaturas máximas en el rango de los mediados 70 grados Fahrenheit con condiciones soleadas.
17 Feb 2020 – 08:09 AM EST

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 74 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 48 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, el día más cálido de esta semana será el jueves, con temperaturas máximas de 79 grados Fahrenheit.

Un lunes con cielos mayormente soleados. En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 75 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 46 grados.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 54 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 24 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, esta semana será buenísima para las actividades al aire libre.


Así luce la nieve al norte de Arizona

Loading
Cargando galería
RELACIONADOS:PronósticoClimaArizona

Más contenido de tu interés