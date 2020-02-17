Pronóstico: soleado inicio de semana en el estado de Arizona
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 74 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 48 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, el día más cálido de esta semana será el jueves, con temperaturas máximas de 79 grados Fahrenheit.
The high in Phoenix should reach into the mid 70s today, but a warming trend will push highs close to 80 later in the week. Warmest day forecast is Thursday, with the expected high of 79...followed by a cooling trend into the weekend. #azwx pic.twitter.com/PvzwRjutsZ
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 17, 2020
Un lunes con cielos mayormente soleados. En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 75 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 46 grados.
A mild Monday with mostly sunny skies. The mild and dry weather will continue the rest of the work week with the next chance of showers on Saturday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ltKn0sH26g
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 17, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 54 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 24 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, esta semana será buenísima para las actividades al aire libre.
Generally mild/fair weather through Friday with a few variations in cloud cover and winds. A good week to get outdoors or finish a project. By next weekend the weather could turn unsettled with a chance of showers. Stay tuned. #azwx pic.twitter.com/TVF75Z98Yz
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 16, 2020