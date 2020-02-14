null: nullpx
Pronóstico: nublados ligeros en Arizona para este Día de San Valentín

Se espera que para este día las temperaturas máximas llegarán a niveles en los bajos 70 grados, con algunos nublados ligeros.
14 Feb 2020 – 08:19 AM EST

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 72 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 46 grados.

En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 71 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 41 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional Tucson, este viernes será mayormente soleado al sur del estado.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 49 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 19 grados. Continuará subiendo el termómetro durante los próximos días. Las temperaturas subirán hasta el domingo y las temperaturas más frescas regresan a partir del lunes.

Así luce la nieve al norte de Arizona

