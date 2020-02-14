Pronóstico: nublados ligeros en Arizona para este Día de San Valentín
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 72 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 46 grados.
Although portions of the West including northeast Arizona and the Four Corners region remain in moderate or severe drought conditions, late fall and winter rains have helped the lower deserts of Arizona and SE California continue to remain drought free! #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/qtnZVVlWsB
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 14, 2020
En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 71 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 41 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional Tucson, este viernes será mayormente soleado al sur del estado.
We think you're gonna fall in love with today's weather. Mostly sunny with temperatures topping out in the upper 60's to lower 70's. #azwx pic.twitter.com/fu5M9J4edF
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 14, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 49 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 19 grados. Continuará subiendo el termómetro durante los próximos días. Las temperaturas subirán hasta el domingo y las temperaturas más frescas regresan a partir del lunes.
Temperatures will warm through Sunday before cooler temperatures return starting Monday. Do not forget to secure loose outside items ahead of breezy west to southwest winds that will take place Sunday and Monday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/JIoNuXXtON
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 14, 2020