Paquetes de heroína encontrados durante una parada de tráfico en Payson

On Feb. 1, 2020, an AZ State Gang Task Force @giitem_az detective stopped a vehicle on the Beeline Hwy in Payson for a traffic violation. A vehicle search revealed multiple cylinder-shaped bundles containing five pounds of heroin with an estimated street value of $216,000. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4HGOoDygHM

— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 3, 2020