Nubosidad para el último día del año en Arizona

2019 for Tucson was not as warm as previous 7 years coming in as the 17th warmest on record.

Rainfall total of 13.62" ranks as 25th wettest on record. For the first time since 1992-93 Tucson airport recorded back-to-back years with rainfall >13". https://t.co/z4YFmSMIN2 #azwx pic.twitter.com/nnHdG7W6IT

— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) December 31, 2019