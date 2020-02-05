Miércoles soleado con temperaturas frescas en Phoenix
Alerta por frío intenso y fuertes vientos a través del estado de Arizona. Phoenix y sus alrededores amanecieron con condiciones heladas, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 57 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 36 grados.
Temperatures in the upper 20s to upper 30s this a.m. (40s far SE CA and far sw AZ). Highs today will be well below normal once again with readings in the 50s (low 60s over far SE CA and far SW AZ). Lows Thursday will be slightly warmer than this a.m. but still cold. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/6aEjiNEs4U
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 5, 2020
En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 51 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 26 grados. El aviso de frío intenso estará en vigor hasta la noche del jueves en los condados de Pima y Pinal. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, mañana será un día menos frío.
Cold start to the day will lead to another chilly afternoon. Another cold night with a Hard Freeze Warning in effect late tonight into Thursday morning for portions of Pima/Pinal counties.
Warming trend starts tomorrow and continues into the weekend. #azwx pic.twitter.com/M2Qwx1z0Mr
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 5, 2020
Los fuertes vientos del norte se combinarán con temperaturas frías que crearán un frío intenso en Flagstaff y sus alrededores. Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 35 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 10 grados.
Today will be a little warmer than yesterday, but still chilly. Thursday will see about a 15 degree jump in daytime temperatures with the warm weather lasting through the weekend. #azwx pic.twitter.com/5kXETRlxlW
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 5, 2020