Miércoles soleado con temperaturas frescas en Phoenix

Prepárese para un día con cielos despejados y soleados, pero se espera que el termómetro alcance máximas de 57 grados Fahrenheit. Será a partir del jueves que regresen las temperaturas cálidas.
5 Feb 2020 – 8:22 AM EST

Alerta por frío intenso y fuertes vientos a través del estado de Arizona. Phoenix y sus alrededores amanecieron con condiciones heladas, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 57 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 36 grados.

En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 51 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 26 grados. El aviso de frío intenso estará en vigor hasta la noche del jueves en los condados de Pima y Pinal. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, mañana será un día menos frío.

Los fuertes vientos del norte se combinarán con temperaturas frías que crearán un frío intenso en Flagstaff y sus alrededores. Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 35 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 10 grados.

Así luce la nieve al norte de Arizona

