Martes con nublados ligeros en Arizona

Prepárese porque este martes será parcialmente nublado con temperaturas comunes para la época del año, por lo que el mercurio alcanzará una máxima de 71°F y una mínima de 42°F.
7 Ene 2020 – 8:19 AM EST

Se prevé la presencia de nublados y las temperaturas máximas alcanzarán los 71 grados Fahrenheit en Phoenix. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, empezando el viernes los 60 grados Fahrenheit se mantendrán durante el fin de semana.

Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 71 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 38 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, el jueves por la noche hasta el viernes temprano puede ver lluvias y temperaturas más frías al sur del estado.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 45 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 15 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, un frente frío y seco trae una caída de las temperaturas. Los fuertes vientos al norte del estado harán que se sienta aún más frío afuera.

