Martes con nublados ligeros en Arizona

It's shaping up to be a fabulous start to the work week with aftn temps topping out around 70 in Tucson. Increased breezes are expected Tuesday. The next weather system is slated for Thursday night into early Friday with a few showers possible as cooler temps arrive. #azwx pic.twitter.com/uZU279bjGO

— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 6, 2020