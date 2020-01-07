Martes con nublados ligeros en Arizona
Se prevé la presencia de nublados y las temperaturas máximas alcanzarán los 71 grados Fahrenheit en Phoenix. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, empezando el viernes los 60 grados Fahrenheit se mantendrán durante el fin de semana.
Phoenix should see one more day that hits the 70 degree mark before cooler weather sets in. Upper 60s forecast Wed and after that - highs fall into the low 60s where they remain through early next week. #azwx pic.twitter.com/90VGIoKjcB
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 7, 2020
Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 71 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 38 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, el jueves por la noche hasta el viernes temprano puede ver lluvias y temperaturas más frías al sur del estado.
It's shaping up to be a fabulous start to the work week with aftn temps topping out around 70 in Tucson. Increased breezes are expected Tuesday. The next weather system is slated for Thursday night into early Friday with a few showers possible as cooler temps arrive. #azwx pic.twitter.com/uZU279bjGO
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 6, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 45 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 15 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, un frente frío y seco trae una caída de las temperaturas. Los fuertes vientos al norte del estado harán que se sienta aún más frío afuera.
Temps have a chance to warm Tue/Wed (enjoy it!) before colder and unsettled weather returns late in the week. #azwx pic.twitter.com/WAZcSdICv4
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 7, 2020