Lunes parcialmente nublado para Arizona

Morning high clouds will diminish with a seasonable afternoon in store. Expect breezy conditions, with the strongest winds east of Tucson with gusts up to 35 MPH. Otherwise, dry until Thursday when a weather system may result in a few showers and cooler temps. #azwx pic.twitter.com/8UKHTrH8o2

— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) March 23, 2020