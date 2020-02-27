Jueves soleado en Arizona
Temperaturas agradables para las próximas horas en Arizona.
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 77 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 45 grados. De a cuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, los próximos cuatro días serán excelentes para actividades al aire libre.
The next 4 days, including the weekend, will be great for outdoor activities! If you prefer mid to upper 70s, hang out in the Valley! Like the 60s? Maybe check out Globe or go for a hike in the mountains! Want 80s? Head to southwest AZ and southeast CA! #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/fm3VuPDYtM
Espere un día nublado con temperaturas máximas de 75 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores. De a cuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, temperaturas más cálidas y vientos ligeros se esperan esta tarde al sur del estado.
Plenty of sunshine again today only this time there will be less wind and noticeably warmer afternoon temperatures. Outdoor lunch anyone? #azwx pic.twitter.com/Wh6nPouJk8
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 52 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 20 grados. “Hoy vuelve a brillar mucho el sol”, reporta el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se espera menos vientos y temperaturas cálidas al norte del estado.
Here is a look at the high temperatures forecast for tomorrow. We are sure it is nice to hear that warmer temperatures and lighter winds are in your forecast for Thursday! #azwx pic.twitter.com/JPA2iUNgBm
