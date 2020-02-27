null: nullpx
Jueves soleado en Arizona

Cielos soleados y temperaturas máximas de 77 grados Fahrenheit para la tarde de este jueves en Arizona.
27 Feb 2020 – 08:30 AM EST

Temperaturas agradables para las próximas horas en Arizona.

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 77 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 45 grados. De a cuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, los próximos cuatro días serán excelentes para actividades al aire libre.

Espere un día nublado con temperaturas máximas de 75 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores. De a cuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, temperaturas más cálidas y vientos ligeros se esperan esta tarde al sur del estado.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 52 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 20 grados. “Hoy vuelve a brillar mucho el sol”, reporta el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se espera menos vientos y temperaturas cálidas al norte del estado.


