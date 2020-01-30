null: nullpx
Jueves soleado en Arizona

Espere ver cielos despejados con temperaturas máximas de 71 grados Fahrenheit en Arizona este jueves.
30 Ene 2020 – 8:37 AM EST

En Phoenix, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 71 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 47 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se espera que un frente frío fuerte que traerá de nuevo las probabilidades de lluvias y fuertes vientos para el lunes.

En Tucson y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 66 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 37 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, se esperan fuertes vientos el lunes tras una tormenta de invierno.

En Flagstaff, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 43 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 22 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se esperan vientos leves en la región suroeste para el domingo.

Así luce la nieve al norte de Arizona

