Jueves soleado en Arizona
En Phoenix, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 71 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 47 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se espera que un frente frío fuerte que traerá de nuevo las probabilidades de lluvias y fuertes vientos para el lunes.
Nice weather returns to the #Phoenix metro as highs warm up from the upper 60s today to the mid to upper 70s by Sunday! A relatively strong cold front will move through on Monday to cool daytime highs back into the lower 60s with a slight chance of showers and gusty winds. #azwx pic.twitter.com/DTFvugk4zm
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 30, 2020
En Tucson y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 66 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 37 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, se esperan fuertes vientos el lunes tras una tormenta de invierno.
A strong warming trend through the weekend will give way to a winter storm early next week. Windy conditions possible Monday. Things can change, but the way it looks now light snow is possible as low as some SE AZ valley floors Tuesday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Qk4S9GNFnC
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 30, 2020
En Flagstaff, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 43 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 22 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se esperan vientos leves en la región suroeste para el domingo.
High temperatures this weekend will be 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Light winds are expected on Saturday with southwest breezes developing on Sunday. Variable high clouds will drift across the area through the weekend. #azwx pic.twitter.com/iBMxt13uRF
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 29, 2020