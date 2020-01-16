Jueves nublado con probabilidades de lluvia en Arizona
Las temperaturas máximas para este jueves llegarán a los 70 grados Fahrenheit con cielos nublados y una baja probabilidad de precipitación en Phoenix y sus alrededores.
A weather system approaching from the west will bring more unsettled conditions Thursday. Rain chances in Phoenix around 20% mainly in the afternoon. Very little rain amounts tho...probably more virga than measurable rain. #azwx pic.twitter.com/QYm6aNPeMx
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 16, 2020
Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 54 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 43 grados. Un sistema de tormentas traerá lluvia ligera en esta parte del valle, de acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson. Se espera que la mejor posibilidad de lluvias será en la tarde.
Showers on the way! The best chance for showers will be Thursday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/9wZl6CEe77
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 15, 2020
Hay posibilidades de chubascos y algunas nevadas en zonas del norte. Las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 45 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 22 grados.
Sneaky! One of the hardest things to forecast is where/when heavy snow bands, or snow squalls, will set up. Snow squalls can produce 1-2"/hour or even more! The Thurs/Fri system is low impact in terms of amounts, but always check the forecast one more time before you go. #azwx pic.twitter.com/xuIYK5qmQQ
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 15, 2020