Jueves nublado con probabilidades de lluvia en Arizona

Sneaky! One of the hardest things to forecast is where/when heavy snow bands, or snow squalls, will set up. Snow squalls can produce 1-2"/hour or even more! The Thurs/Fri system is low impact in terms of amounts, but always check the forecast one more time before you go. #azwx pic.twitter.com/xuIYK5qmQQ

— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 15, 2020