Jueves nublado con probabilidades de lluvia en Arizona

En el transcurso del día las condiciones serán nubladas con temperaturas máximas de 70 grados Fahrenheit.
16 Ene 2020 – 8:28 AM EST

Las temperaturas máximas para este jueves llegarán a los 70 grados Fahrenheit con cielos nublados y una baja probabilidad de precipitación en Phoenix y sus alrededores.

Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 54 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 43 grados. Un sistema de tormentas traerá lluvia ligera en esta parte del valle, de acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson. Se espera que la mejor posibilidad de lluvias será en la tarde.

Hay posibilidades de chubascos y algunas nevadas en zonas del norte. Las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 45 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 22 grados.


