Jueves nublado con pocas probabilidades de lluvia

Las temperaturas máximas para este jueves llegarán a los 69 grados Fahrenheit con cielos nublados y una baja probabilidad de precipitación.
5 Dic 2019 – 8:38 AM EST

Se prevé la presencia de nublados y las temperaturas máximas alcanzarán los 69 grados Fahrenheit en Phoenix y zonas cercanas . El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, indica que no habrá posibilidades de fuertes lluvias hasta el fin de semana.

Al sur del estado se esperan lluvias ligeras esta mañana, principalmente al norte de Tucson.
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson indica que habrá la posibilidad de lluvia y nieve el domingo y el lunes.


Aunque el día de ayer hubo lluvias ligeras al norte del estado, estas lluvias junto con nieve derretida puedan causar inundaciones en ciertas áreas.

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff emitió alertas de inundaciones para estas ciudades:
Sedona, Arizona
Cornville, Arizona
Munds Park, Arizona
Cottonwood, Arizona
Camp Verde, Arizona


Lluvias intensas en algunas zonas de Arizona

