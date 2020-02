Inicia la semana con vigilancia por helada y fuertes vientos en Arizona

An approaching weather system will bring breezy to windy conditions to parts of the area today with a Wind Advisory in effect from 10 am to 7 pm.

There will also be isolated to scattered rain showers with light snow showers possible across the higher elevations. #azwx pic.twitter.com/mRw3pDQw9D

— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 3, 2020