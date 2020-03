Incautan cargamento de metanfetamina en una hielera

#CBP Port of #Nogales officers arrested 2 Tucsonan’s on separate smuggling attempts of methamphetamine & heroin. A man was caught with 16 lbs. of meth concealed within the cooler walls; a woman was found with nearly ½ lb. of heroin in her groin area. https://t.co/ABgvQ9fEX0 pic.twitter.com/K1aRaBfkJr

— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) March 20, 2020