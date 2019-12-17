Frío y cielo despejado para este martes en Arizona
Se espera un martes frío en Phoenix.
Las temperaturas máximas alcanzarán los 62 grados Fahrenheit en Phoenix y zonas cercanas. El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, indica que no habrá posibilidades de lluvias hoy en la región.
Temperatures across much of the lower deserts this morning are currently sitting in the upper 30s to low 40s. The low temperature so far at Phoenix Sky Harbor has been 38°. Make sure to dress warm if you're headed out this morning. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/qYKsolB5I2
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 17, 2019
Cuidado con tus gorros y sombreros, de acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff se esperan condiciones secas y rachas de viento al norte del estado.
Keep your hats on tight today with breezy northeasterly winds through tonight. Cold temperatures today will begin to increase Wednesday. The warming trend will continue into the end of the work week. Lighter winds are expected by Thursday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/409fwWphvQ
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 17, 2019
Al sur del estado, se esperan temperaturas máximas de 58 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 34 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, l os vientos al sur del estado continuarán durante gran parte del miércoles.
As temps warm this morning & approach 50 degrees, upper level winds will begin to reach the surface during the mid to late morning hours. Once they begin, the east winds will continue through much of Wednesday. Speeds will be lower in areas sheltered from an east wind. #azwx pic.twitter.com/LWQd9ZBuPQ
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) December 17, 2019