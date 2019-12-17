null: nullpx
Frío y cielo despejado para este martes en Arizona

Saque el abrigo porque para las próximas horas disminuyen las temperaturas, para este martes se esperan temperaturas mínimas de 43 grados Fahrenheit y máximas de 63 grados.
17 Dic 2019 – 8:40 AM EST

Se espera un martes frío en Phoenix.

Las temperaturas máximas alcanzarán los 62 grados Fahrenheit en Phoenix y zonas cercanas. El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, indica que no habrá posibilidades de lluvias hoy en la región.

Cuidado con tus gorros y sombreros, de acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff se esperan condiciones secas y rachas de viento al norte del estado.

Al sur del estado, se esperan temperaturas máximas de 58 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 34 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, l os vientos al sur del estado continuarán durante gran parte del miércoles.

Al norte de Arizona se viste de blanco tras tormenta invernal

