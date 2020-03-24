Continuarán los fuertes vientos en Arizona

For those preferring the cooler weather, Thurs & Fri will be your day with high temps struggling to reach 70°. Might be the last day w/ a high under 70 this spring as the average last sub-70 day in #Phoenix is Apr 7th and for #Yuma is March 27th. pic.twitter.com/7RMU5gKkiI

— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 24, 2020