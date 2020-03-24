Continuarán los fuertes vientos en Arizona
Según el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología, hay posibilidad de fuertes vientos en todo el estado.
For those preferring the cooler weather, Thurs & Fri will be your day with high temps struggling to reach 70°. Might be the last day w/ a high under 70 this spring as the average last sub-70 day in #Phoenix is Apr 7th and for #Yuma is March 27th. pic.twitter.com/7RMU5gKkiI
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 24, 2020
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 78 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 53 grados.
Morning high clouds will diminish with a seasonable afternoon in store. Expect breezy conditions, with the strongest winds east of Tucson with gusts up to 35 MPH. Otherwise, dry until Thursday when a weather system may result in a few showers and cooler temps. #azwx pic.twitter.com/8UKHTrH8o2
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) March 23, 2020
Al sur del estado, se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 78 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 47 grados.
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 51 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 26 grados. Según el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología, hay hielo negro en las carreteras de Bellemont esta mañana, tome precaución al manejar.
4:30 AM MST - We have some black ice out here in Bellemont this morning. Be sure to take it easy the next couple hours on area roadways! #azwx pic.twitter.com/O0QKH3fey1
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 24, 2020