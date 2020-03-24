null: nullpx
TV Local NOW
Clima

Continuarán los fuertes vientos en Arizona

Durante el día continuarán las temperaturas agradables, con máximas de 78 grados Fahrenheit.
24 Mar 2020 – 09:27 AM EDT

Según el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología, hay posibilidad de fuertes vientos en todo el estado.

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 78 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 53 grados.

Al sur del estado, se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 78 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 47 grados.


Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 51 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 26 grados. Según el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología, hay hielo negro en las carreteras de Bellemont esta mañana, tome precaución al manejar.

Arizona Snowbowl reemplazará los teleféricos para la temporada de invierno 2020-21

Loading
Cargando galería


RELACIONADOS:ClimaPronósticoArizona

Más contenido de tu interés

Actualizaciones importantes Hemos actualizado nuestra Política de Privacidad a partir del 19 de febrero de 2020.