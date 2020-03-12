Continúan las lluvias en Arizona
Lluvias y tormentas en Arizona.
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 74 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 62 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, las posibilidades de lluvia continúan aumentando durante las próximas horas.
The system that has been driving our wet weather is still 500 mi off the coast, but is pivoting and will begin tracking our way. As it does we'll see our best chance for heavy rain, flash flooding, and even potential isolated strong to severe storms Thursday. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/aIRCvv2kvH
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 12, 2020
Aguaceros y descargas eléctricas son una posibilidad durante los próximos días al sur del estado. Además, espere un día nublado con temperaturas máximas de 67 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores.
1/ The average daily dew point value recorded at the #Tucson airport on March 11th was 54°. Dating back to 1946 this is the highest average daily dew point value for March on record & only the 10th March day in the past 75 years to have an average daily value in the 50's. #azwx
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) March 12, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 52 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 33 grados.
¡No guarde el paraguas! Este jueves las posibilidades de lluvia son de 70%, mientras que el termómetro alcanzará máximas de 74 grados Fahrenheit.
Rain showers increase again this afternoon and overnight. Areas along and south of the Mogollon Rim and the Grand Canyon Country will see the most rain. Some area streams and creeks are already flowing high. Additional rain will increase the likelihood of flooding. #azwx pic.twitter.com/uCiyL4CHFx
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 12, 2020