Continúan las lluvias en Arizona

¡No guarde el paraguas! Este jueves las posibilidades de lluvia son de 70%, mientras que el termómetro alcanza los 74 grados Fahrenheit.
12 Mar 2020 – 09:45 AM EDT

Lluvias y tormentas en Arizona.

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 74 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 62 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, las posibilidades de lluvia continúan aumentando durante las próximas horas.

Aguaceros y descargas eléctricas son una posibilidad durante los próximos días al sur del estado. Además, espere un día nublado con temperaturas máximas de 67 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 52 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 33 grados.
Arizona Snowbowl reemplazará los teleféricos para la temporada de invierno 2020-21

