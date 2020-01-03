Condiciones estables para este viernes en Arizona
Se espera un clima tranquilo hasta principios de la próxima semana y no se pronostica lluvia actualmente. Las temperaturas suben cerca de los 70 grados Fahrenheit este fin de semana en Phoenix.
Quiet weather is expected through early next week with no rain currently forecast. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s to near 70° by this weekend. #azwx pic.twitter.com/IA566DhHVp
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 3, 2020
Se esperan temperaturas máximas de 61 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores con mínimas de 37 grados.
Another cold one tonight across SE AZ. #azwx pic.twitter.com/BFTMyDLfy0
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 2, 2020
Para muchos lugares, el clima será más cálido el fin de semana. La excepción será en el noreste de Arizona, donde las temperaturas frescas permanecerán. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se espera que habrá fuertes vientos este domingo al norte del estado.
For many locations, warmer weather is on the way for the weekend. The exception will be across northeast Arizona where cool temperatures will remain in place. Otherwise, expect dry conditions with breezy west winds developing on Sunday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/pxldLA1a6k
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 3, 2020