Condiciones estables para este viernes en Arizona

Se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 63 grados, con condiciones estables y nublados ligeros.
3 Ene 2020 – 8:26 AM EST

Se espera un clima tranquilo hasta principios de la próxima semana y no se pronostica lluvia actualmente. Las temperaturas suben cerca de los 70 grados Fahrenheit este fin de semana en Phoenix.

Se esperan temperaturas máximas de 61 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores con mínimas de 37 grados.

Para muchos lugares, el clima será más cálido el fin de semana. La excepción será en el noreste de Arizona, donde las temperaturas frescas permanecerán. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se espera que habrá fuertes vientos este domingo al norte del estado.

Arizona Snowbowl recibió siete pulgadas de nieve en las últimas 24 horas

