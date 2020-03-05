Condiciones cálidas para este jueves en Arizona
.
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 85 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 52 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, hay posibilidades de lluvia el sábado por la noche.
We can expect dry and warmer conditions in the Phoenix area through Saturday before another weather system moves into the area, bringing a chance of showers for Sunday. Rain chances now around 30% for Phoenix. No heavy rain expected. #azwx pic.twitter.com/HmZUcbxGNJ
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 4, 2020
Espere un día soleado con temperaturas máximas de 81 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores. El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson reporta que, aunque hoy sea un día cálido al sur del estado, usted debe esperar fuertes vientos en esta región.
Dry conditions for SE AZ with a strong warming trend the rest of the week. #azwx pic.twitter.com/U1LD50LgrP
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) March 4, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 56 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 26 grados. De acuerdo el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, los cielos despejados continuarán esta noche al norte del estado. Sin embargo, habrá un descenso en el termómetro durante la noche con vientos ligeros.
Clear skies will continue tonight, with chilly overnight temperatures and light winds. Highs on Thursday will be around 3-5 degrees warmer than today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/96nd8DDzuD
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 4, 2020