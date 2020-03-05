null: nullpx
Condiciones cálidas para este jueves en Arizona

Para este día se espera que predominen las condiciones soleadas y cálidas, llegando el termómetro a máximas en los altos 80 grados Fahrenheit.
5 Mar 2020 – 06:50 AM EST

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 85 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 52 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, hay posibilidades de lluvia el sábado por la noche.

Espere un día soleado con temperaturas máximas de 81 grados Fahrenheit en Tucson y sus alrededores. El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson reporta que, aunque hoy sea un día cálido al sur del estado, usted debe esperar fuertes vientos en esta región.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 56 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 26 grados. De acuerdo el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, los cielos despejados continuarán esta noche al norte del estado. Sin embargo, habrá un descenso en el termómetro durante la noche con vientos ligeros.

Mientras el termómetro sube en el Valle, al norte del estado sigue cayendo nieve

