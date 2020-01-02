Condiciones agradables para este jueves en Arizona
Un jueves mayormente soleado con nubosidad parcial en Phoenix y sus alrededores. Se esperan temperaturas máximas de 63 grados Fahrenheit en Phoenix con mínimas de 43 grados.
11:23 PM An area of mostly light and some moderate showers and sprinkles are moving southeast across the north Valley into the Central Valley tonight. #AZWX pic.twitter.com/Gzq1QpUGu0
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 2, 2020
De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, se esperan fuertes vientos en el valle de Gila, cerca de Safford.
5:00 am MST temps across SE Arizona. A departing weak system kept overnight lows up with cloud cover and even some precipitation (generally trace amounts to a couple of hundredths). Breezy in eastern areas today behind this system, especially in Gila Valley near Safford. #azwx pic.twitter.com/OyTOXgjt3W
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 2, 2020
De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, el radar de esta tarde muestra nevadas leves a moderadas moviéndose por el área norte del estado. Estas duchas pueden arrojar suficiente nieve para hacer que las carreteras sean peligrosas. Tome precauciones al manejar.
2:45 AM - Winter driving conditions are occurring early today. Slow down and keep your lights on in these areas. Snow showers will continue over the White Mountains region and in eastern Arizona through this morning. #azwx https://t.co/wjIEExiJMi
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 2, 2020