Condiciones agradables para este jueves en Arizona

Disfrute de temperaturas alrededor de los 58 grados Fahrenheit con cielos parcialmente nublados y vientos ligeros.
2 Ene 2020 – 8:29 AM EST

Un jueves mayormente soleado con nubosidad parcial en Phoenix y sus alrededores. Se esperan temperaturas máximas de 63 grados Fahrenheit en Phoenix con mínimas de 43 grados.

De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, se esperan fuertes vientos en el valle de Gila, cerca de Safford.

De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, el radar de esta tarde muestra nevadas leves a moderadas moviéndose por el área norte del estado. Estas duchas pueden arrojar suficiente nieve para hacer que las carreteras sean peligrosas. Tome precauciones al manejar.


