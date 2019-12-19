null: nullpx
Cielos soleados y temperaturas frescas en Arizona

Prepárese para un jueves con cielos despejados y condiciones secas, pero con temperaturas máximas de 62 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 41 grados.
19 Dic 2019 – 8:28 AM EST

Se espera que las mínimas en Phoenix lleguen a los 39 grados Fahrenheit, mientras que las superiores alcanzarán los 64 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se espera la posibilidad de lluvia para la próxima semana.

En Flagstaff, se esperan temperaturas mínimas de 14 grados Fahrenheit y máximas de 41 grados.
A continuación, las recomendaciones ante este clima frío:

  • Mantenerse bien abrigados.
  • Usar varias capas de ropa.
  • Proteger las plantas.
  • Mascotas dentro de la casa.

De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, cielos despejados y temperaturas frescas es el pronóstico para este jueves. Se esperan temperaturas mínimas de 36 grados Fahrenheit y máximas de 63 grados.


Arizona Snowbowl recibió siete pulgadas de nieve en las últimas 24 horas

