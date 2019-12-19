Cielos soleados y temperaturas frescas en Arizona
Se espera que las mínimas en Phoenix lleguen a los 39 grados Fahrenheit, mientras que las superiores alcanzarán los 64 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se espera la posibilidad de lluvia para la próxima semana.
With a wet system expected early next week and the potential for rain on Christmas, here is a look at a few Christmas day stats for Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/3wxFTYtJiw
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 19, 2019
En Flagstaff, se esperan temperaturas mínimas de 14 grados Fahrenheit y máximas de 41 grados.
A continuación, las recomendaciones ante este clima frío:
- Mantenerse bien abrigados.
- Usar varias capas de ropa.
- Proteger las plantas.
- Mascotas dentro de la casa.
Hoping for a bit warmer weather? You are luck, with daytime temperatures climbing as we head into the weekend. Enjoy it, because cooler and unsettled weather is on the way next week. #azwx pic.twitter.com/JXtN2Pk8Py
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 19, 2019
De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, cielos despejados y temperaturas frescas es el pronóstico para este jueves. Se esperan temperaturas mínimas de 36 grados Fahrenheit y máximas de 63 grados.
Looking ahead for southeast Arizona: A ridge will be overhead this weekend with warmer than normal temperatures. A storm system then moves into the area early to mid next week, with valley rain and mountain snow expected Dec 24-25th. Be prepared for possible travel issues. #azwx pic.twitter.com/KN0nH8H8Cx
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) December 18, 2019