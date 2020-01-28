null: nullpx
Cielos soleados para este martes en Arizona

Se prevé un martes con cielos soleados y condiciones secas en el valle, se esperan temperaturas máximas de 70 grados Fahrenheit
28 Ene 2020 – 8:20 AM EST

En Phoenix, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 70 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 46 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se puede esperar una probabilidad de lluvia al este y norte de Phoenix el miércoles por la tarde.

Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 69 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 39 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, se puede esperar lluvias para la tarde del miércoles.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 46 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 22 grados.

