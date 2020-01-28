Cielos soleados para este martes en Arizona
En Phoenix, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 70 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 46 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, se puede esperar una probabilidad de lluvia al este y norte de Phoenix el miércoles por la tarde.
Although the Phoenix area should generally stay dry Wed, we can expect a chance of rain and high elevation snow across high terrain N and E of Phoenix during the afternoon. #azwx pic.twitter.com/xu8wtSAYdA
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 28, 2020
Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 69 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 39 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, se puede esperar lluvias para la tarde del miércoles.
Seasonable temperatures today and tonight before a storm system brings a few light showers to the area Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/eI20m3x1QS
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 28, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 46 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 22 grados.
7:00 PM MST - Dry and mild weather is on the way for Tuesday. Locally breezy northeast winds will diminish through the day. #azwx pic.twitter.com/TqhgJbvkDn
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 28, 2020