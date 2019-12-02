null: nullpx
Cielos nublados para este lunes en Arizona

Se espera que las lluvias hagan una pausa y las condiciones estén agradables, con temperaturas en niveles normales para esta época del año.
2 Dic 2019 – 8:31 AM EST

Se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 68 grados Fahrenheit. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, habrá nubes y vientos ligeros en la región el día de hoy. Para el área de Phoenix, se espera lluvia a partir del miércoles por la tarde.

Además, el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson espera altas temperaturas en el sureste de Arizona hoy. Se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 70 grados Fahrenheit.

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, reporta que habrá un poco de neblina en el área de Bellemont.



Lluvias intensas en algunas zonas de Arizona

