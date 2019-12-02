Cielos nublados para este lunes en Arizona
Se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 68 grados Fahrenheit. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, habrá nubes y vientos ligeros en la región el día de hoy. Para el área de Phoenix, se espera lluvia a partir del miércoles por la tarde.
A Pacific weather system spreads high clouds over the region today and Tuesday before moving through midweek. Very good chances for rain. But much less than last week's system. Light wind as well. For Phoenix area, Wed afternoon and evening will have highest chances. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/wYxNh0LP2G
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 2, 2019
Además, el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson espera altas temperaturas en el sureste de Arizona hoy. Se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 70 grados Fahrenheit.
High temperatures across SE AZ today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/RH8xSvw9dd
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) December 2, 2019
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, reporta que habrá un poco de neblina en el área de Bellemont.
Be aware if you're driving this morning. There is some patchy fog in the Bellemont area west of the AZ divide. Let us know if you see fog in your area.#azwx pic.twitter.com/4p9bVieDL8
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 2, 2019