Cielos despejados y soleados para este miércoles en Arizona

Se esperan condiciones invernales al norte de Arizona, pero para el valle el cielo será soleado y con temperaturas máximas de 64° Fahrenheit.
12 Feb 2020 – 8:28 AM EST

Se esperan cielos mayormente soleados y condiciones secas en Arizona. En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 64 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 43 grados.



Se reporta que habrá neblina al sur del estado, pero el termómetro subirá durante el día. En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 60 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 38 grados.

Autoridades del clima alertan a los conductores de manejar con precaución al norte del estado ante la neblina en Flagstaff y sus alrededores. Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 46 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 16 grados.

Así luce la nieve al norte de Arizona

