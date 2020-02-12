Cielos despejados y soleados para este miércoles en Arizona
Se esperan cielos mayormente soleados y condiciones secas en Arizona. En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 64 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 43 grados.
Dry and warming conditions will be seen the rest of the week. #azwx pic.twitter.com/x8ndXjerIE
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 12, 2020
Se reporta que habrá neblina al sur del estado, pero el termómetro subirá durante el día. En Tucson, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 60 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 38 grados.
Patchy fog this morning, otherwise increasing sunshine with temperatures remaining below normal. #azwx pic.twitter.com/J2lCQUeHuI
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 12, 2020
Autoridades del clima alertan a los conductores de manejar con precaución al norte del estado ante la neblina en Flagstaff y sus alrededores. Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 46 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 16 grados.
Patchy to areas of fog in east central and northeastern Arizona will likely continue through mid-morning. Temperatures will begin a slow, but gradual climb to become near or slightly above normal by Friday. Breezy conditions return Friday. Slow down in areas of fog. #azwx pic.twitter.com/HOpiIhs5Sx
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 12, 2020