Arizona tendrá un martes nublado y lluvioso

550 AM (MST) - Generally light rain, drizzle and some snow showers (above 7500-8000 feet) so far this morning. Most of the activity has been south and east of Flagstaff. Expect activity to increase over Yavapai and southern Coconino counties in the next few hours. #azwx pic.twitter.com/qD63Sw1gc9

— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 21, 2020