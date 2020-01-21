null: nullpx
Arizona tendrá un martes nublado y lluvioso

No guarde su paraguas porque para este martes regresan las lluvias ligeras al valle y la nieve a las montañas con temperaturas máximas de 67 grados Fahrenheit.
21 Ene 2020 – 8:26 AM EST

Continuarán las lluvias en Arizona. Las temperaturas máximas para este martes llegarán a los 67 grados Fahrenheit en Phoenix y sus alrededores. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, las lluvias continuarán en el valle durante el día.

Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 58 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 47 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, las temperaturas de la tarde serán notablemente más frescas que las del lunes.

De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se espera que la actividad de nieve y lluvia aumente en los condados de Yavapai y el sur de Coconino en las próximas horas. Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 38 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 24 grados.

