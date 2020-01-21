Arizona tendrá un martes nublado y lluvioso
Continuarán las lluvias en Arizona. Las temperaturas máximas para este martes llegarán a los 67 grados Fahrenheit en Phoenix y sus alrededores. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, las lluvias continuarán en el valle durante el día.
Rain is increasing across the Valley and elsewhere likely making your commute a little slick. Totals are not expected to be significant. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/krgBRs4k0j
Al sur del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 58 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 47 grados. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, las temperaturas de la tarde serán notablemente más frescas que las del lunes.
Showers throughout the day today. Afternoon temps will be noticeably cooler compared to Monday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/OTKQHZxMhO
De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se espera que la actividad de nieve y lluvia aumente en los condados de Yavapai y el sur de Coconino en las próximas horas. Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 38 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 24 grados.
550 AM (MST) - Generally light rain, drizzle and some snow showers (above 7500-8000 feet) so far this morning. Most of the activity has been south and east of Flagstaff. Expect activity to increase over Yavapai and southern Coconino counties in the next few hours. #azwx pic.twitter.com/qD63Sw1gc9
