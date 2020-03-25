null: nullpx
Arizona tendrá sol y posibilidad de ligeras precipitaciones por la noche

Un miércoles despejado y soleado en el valle con temperaturas máximas de 85 grados Fahrenheit, por la noche podrían presentarse lluvias muy ligeras.
25 Mar 2020 – 09:14 AM EDT

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 79 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 55 grados.

Al sur del estado, se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 85 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 49 grados. Se espera un día cálido con vientos ligeros en el sureste de Arizona. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, el jueves será un día más fresco con probabilidades de lluvias.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 50 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 32 grados.

Arizona Snowbowl reemplazará los teleféricos para la temporada de invierno 2020-21

