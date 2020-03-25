Arizona tendrá sol y posibilidad de ligeras precipitaciones por la noche
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 79 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 55 grados.
A change to cooler and more unsettled weather for the late Thu-Fri period...with lower desert highs only in the 60's. A few of the coldest lower desert locations could see lows fall into the 30's Friday night as well...so don't turn off your heat yet! #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/VtYoAjmlSP
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 25, 2020
Al sur del estado, se espera que las temperaturas máximas lleguen a los 85 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 49 grados. Se espera un día cálido con vientos ligeros en el sureste de Arizona. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson, el jueves será un día más fresco con probabilidades de lluvias.
Warm and breezy day across southeast Arizona.
Cooler Thursday with a chance of light rain and mountain snow showers. pic.twitter.com/YvCZY6UZHK
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) March 25, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 50 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 32 grados.
3:00 PM MST: Look for windy conditions the next few days, with the highest speeds on Wednesday and Thursday. Be prepared for those tricky crosswinds if you plan to travel on area highways! #azwx pic.twitter.com/esehPH5irU
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 24, 2020