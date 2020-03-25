Arizona tendrá sol y posibilidad de ligeras precipitaciones por la noche

A change to cooler and more unsettled weather for the late Thu-Fri period...with lower desert highs only in the 60's. A few of the coldest lower desert locations could see lows fall into the 30's Friday night as well...so don't turn off your heat yet! #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/VtYoAjmlSP

— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 25, 2020