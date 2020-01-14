null: nullpx
Abundante sol y escasa posibilidad de lluvia para este martes en Arizona

Prepárese para un martes soleado con condiciones secas y temperaturas máximas de 71°F y mínimas de 43°F.
14 Ene 2020 – 8:28 AM EST

En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 66 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 41 grados. Aunque hoy sea un día soleado, todavía estamos esperando una posibilidad de lluvia el jueves y viernes. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, la mayoría de las áreas verán menos de una décima de pulgada.

Un sistema de tormentas traerá lluvia ligera en el valle y nieve muy elevada comenzará a impactar la región a última hora de la noche del miércoles, de acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson. En Tucson y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 73 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 42 grados.

Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 42 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 21 grados. Fuertes vientos y posibilidad de lluvias se esperan para este jueves y viernes al norte del estado. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se esperan acumulaciones de nieve ligeras al momento.


