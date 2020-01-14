Abundante sol y escasa posibilidad de lluvia para este martes en Arizona
En Phoenix y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 66 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 41 grados. Aunque hoy sea un día soleado, todavía estamos esperando una posibilidad de lluvia el jueves y viernes. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Phoenix, la mayoría de las áreas verán menos de una décima de pulgada.
We are still watching for a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. Here is the expected total accumulation. Most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/7O7PMb3WBN
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 14, 2020
Un sistema de tormentas traerá lluvia ligera en el valle y nieve muy elevada comenzará a impactar la región a última hora de la noche del miércoles, de acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Tucson. En Tucson y sus alrededores, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 73 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 42 grados.
Changes on the way! A storm system bringing light valley rain and very high elevation snow will begin to impact the region late Wed night and persist through Fri morning. Best chance for rain/snow will be Thu afternoon. #azwx pic.twitter.com/2aL61Cgj2n
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 14, 2020
Al norte del estado, las temperaturas máximas llegarán a los 42 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 21 grados. Fuertes vientos y posibilidad de lluvias se esperan para este jueves y viernes al norte del estado. De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Flagstaff, se esperan acumulaciones de nieve ligeras al momento.
The weather will be relatively quiet through Wednesday, aside from locally gusty southwest winds today. Another round of gusty winds and chances of rain/snow showers is still on track for Thursday/Friday. Only light snow accumulations expected at this time. #azwx pic.twitter.com/h9P1WojiDH
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 14, 2020