Influencer exige a las aerolíneas que ofrezcan asientos más grandes tras ser discriminada

As a plus size traveler, I know firsthand how uncomfortable and unsafe it can be to squeeze into a tiny airplane seat. That's why I believe that every plus size traveler should have access to a free second or even third seat on an airplane if needed. This isn't about asking for special treatment or luxury accommodations. It's simply about ensuring that all travelers have enough space to travel comfortably and safely, without fear of being discriminated against because of their size. I'm not alone in this opinion - many people agree that plane seats are too small even for the average person. By signing my petition and sharing it with your friends and family, you can help us work towards a more inclusive and accommodating air travel experience for everyone. Let's stand together and make some real change in the industry.