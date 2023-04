Barbie apuesta por la inclusión y lanza primera muñeca con Síndrome de Down: Internet reaccionó

When kids play with dolls, they develop empathy and social skills that may help them to better understand and empower themselves and the world around them – which is why we are so proud to partner with the National Down Syndrome Society to introduce the first #Barbie doll with Down syndrome. 💕 “This means so much for our community,” says Kandi Pickard, President and CEO of @ndssorg. “We should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion.” #Downsyndrome #RepresentationMatters