Nominaciones Premios Oscar 2022: hay películas latinas en la lista
El próximo domingo 27 de marzo se llevará a cabo la nonagésima cuarta entrega de los premios Oscar y el martes 8 de febrero se dio el anuncio de los nominados en una transmisión en vivo en los canales de la Academia.
La película de Netflix ‘The power of the dog’ es la que más nominaciones obtuvo en 12 categorías, incluyendo mejor película y dirección. Con esta nominación, la directora Jane Campion se convirtió en la primera mujer en ser nominada en más de una ocasión en su categoría.
Después de 'The power of the dog', siguen 'Dune' con 10 nominaciones, 'Belfast' y 'West side story' con siete cada una, y 'King Richard' con seis.
'Don't look up', 'Tick, Tick, Boom!' y 'The Mitchells vs the Machines', también de Netflix, sumaron nominaciones a la plataforma de streaming, que consiguió más de 25 este año.
'Nightmare Alley' de Guillermo del Toro también está nominada en la categoría de mejor película, al igual que 'CODA', en la cual participa Eugenio Derbez.
Otro de los artistas que obtuvo un récord en esta edición de los Oscar es Denzel Washington, quien se convirtió en el actor afroamericano más nominado en la historia en 10 ocasiones.
Los actores españoles Javier Bardem y Penélope Cruz competirán por su segunda estatuilla después de ganarla en 2007 y 2009, respectivamente.
Conoce la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor Película
'Belfast'
'CODA'
'Don't Look Up'
'Drive My Car'
'Dune'
'King Richard'
'Licorice Pizza'
'Nightmare Alley'
'The power of the dog'
'West Side Story'
Mejor dirección
Kenneth Branagh por 'Belfast'
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi por 'Drive My Car'
Paul Thomas Anderson por 'Licorice Pizza'
Jane Campion por 'The power of the dog'
Steven Spielberg por 'West Side Story'
Mejor actriz principal
Jessica Chastain por 'The eyes of Tammy Faye'
Olivia Colman por 'The lost daughter
Penélope Cruz por 'Madres paralelas'
Nicole Kidman por 'Being the Ricardos'
Kristen Stewart por 'Spencer'
Mejor actor principal
Javier Bardem por 'Being the Ricardos'
Benedict Cumberbatch por 'The power of the dog'
Andrew Garfield por 'Tick, Tick, Boom'
Will Smith por 'King Richard'
Denzel Washington por 'The tragedy of Macbeth'
Mejor actor de reparto
Ciaran Hinds por 'Belfast'
Troy Kotsur 'CODA'
Jesse Plemons por 'The power of the dog'
Kodi Smit-McPhee por 'The power of the dog'
J.K Simmons por 'Being the Ricardos'
Mejor actriz de reparto
Jesse Buckley por 'The lost daughter'
Ariana DeBose por 'West Side Story'
Kirsten Dunst por 'The power of the dog'
Judi Dench por 'Belfast'
Aunjanue Ellis por 'King Richard'
Mejor película de animación
'The Mitchells vs the Machines'
'Encanto'
'Flee'
'Luca'
'Raya and the last dragon'
Mejor película internacional
'Drive my car' (Japón)
'Flee' (Dinamarca)
'The hand of God' (Italia)
Más sobre Premios Oscar
'Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom' (Bután)
'The worst person in the world (Noruega)
Mejor guion original
'Belfast' - Kenneth Branagh
'Don’t look up’' - Adam McKay, David Sirota
'King Richard' - Zach Baylin
'Licorice Pizza' - Paul Thomas Anderson
'The worst person in the world' - Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt
Mejor guion adaptado
'CODA' - Sian Heder
'Drive My Car' - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
'Dune' - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
'The lost daughter' - Maggie Gyllenhaal
'The power of the dog' - Jane Campion
Mejor fotografía
‘Dune’ - Grag Fraser
‘Nightmare Alley’ - Dan Lausten
‘The power of the dog’ - Ari Wegner
‘The tragedy of Macbeth’ - Bruno Delbonnel
‘West side story’ - Janusz Kaminski
Mejor cortometraje documental
‘Audible’
‘Lead Me Home’
‘The Queen of Basketball’
‘Three Songs for Benazir’
‘When We Were Bullies’
Mejor documental
‘Ascension’
‘Attica’
‘Flee’
‘Summer of Soul’
‘Riding with Fire’
Mejor cortometraje
‘Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
‘The Dress’
‘The Long Goodbye’
‘On My Mind’
‘Please Hold’
Mejor cortometraje animado
‘Affairs of the Art’
‘Bestia’
‘Boxballet’
‘Robin Robin’
‘The Windshield Wiper’
Canción original
‘Be Alive’ de ‘King Richard’
‘Dos Oruguitas’ de ‘Encanto’
Down to Joy’ de Belfast’
‘No time to Die’ de ‘No time to Die’
‘Somehow you do’ de ‘Four Good Days’
Mejor banda sonora
‘Don't Look Up’ - Nicholas Britell
‘Dune’ - Hans Zimmer
‘Encanto’ - Germaine Franco
‘Madres paralelas’ - Alberto Iglesias
‘The Power of the Dog’ - Jonny Greenwood
Mejor sonido
‘Belfast’
‘Dune’
‘No Time to Die’
‘The Power of the Dog’
‘West side story’
Mejor diseño de producción
‘Dune’
‘Nightmare Alley’
‘The power of the dog’
‘The tragedy of Macbeth’
‘West side story’
Mejor diseño de vestuario
‘Cruella’
‘Cyrano’
‘Dune’
‘Nightmare Alley’
‘West side story’
Mejores efectos visuales
‘Dune’
‘Free Guy’
‘No Time to Die’
‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
Mejor edición
‘Don't Look Up’
‘Dune’
‘King Richard’
‘The Power of the Dog’
‘Tick, Tick... Boom!’
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
‘Coming 2 America’
‘Cruella’
‘Dune’
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’
‘House of Gucci’