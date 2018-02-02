More Hispanics make it through the CPD hiring process but African Americans are falling behind

With giant billboards overlooking major highways on the south and west sides of the city, plus online videos and promotional handouts, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) is inviting residents to throw their hats in the ring to become cops.
CPD has been criticized for not having enough officers of color who can understand the needs of the communities it tries to protect. By June of 2016, the police force was 50 percent white, the other half was split roughly between African Americans and Latinos.
CPD’s efforts to recruit more minority officers appear to be paying off, with the percent of whites applying to be officers dropping from 38 percent of applicants in 2013 to 23 percent in the first round of applications earlier last year and Hispanics being hired at increasing rates.
But even as increasing numbers of Hispanics and Blacks are applying to become officers in the most recent recruitment efforts, Blacks are being hired at lower rates than whites and Hispanics, largely because they are either failing throughout the process or largely dropping out at some point, according to a five-year data analysis of the CPD hiring process.
The billboards, handouts and videos are part of the Chicago Police Department’s Be the Change campaign, upon which it has spent $167,000 over the past year. The campaign was launched to help fulfill Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s promise to hire
1,000 new police officers this year.
“Every month there would be officers coming out and hitting the streets of the city of Chicago,” said Rahm Emanuel during a recent news conference. “We are on our way to 1,000 new additional officers. So, there would be a new group in February, another group in March, April, May.”
Increasing the number of officers and the diversity of the police department has been a priority for Emanuel ever since his administration came under fire after the fatal police-involved shooting of
Laquan McDonald —an incident that put the department under the spotlight and shed light on hundreds of other pending lawsuits related to police abuse.
Policía de Chicago revela video de la muerte del joven Laquan McDonald
Univision
Outcry from the community increased after the Justice Department
released its investigation accusing CPD of violating the civil rights of residents, particularly minorities on the South and West sides of the city.
In order to regain residents’ trust and better connect with the community, the superintendent says he wants his department to reflect the demographic makeup of the city.
“When you look at Chicago, our demographics is roughly a third, a third, a third. So, the police department should reflect those demographics,” said Superintendent
Eddie Johnson during an interview with Univision Chicago. “Recruitment is going really well...Now what we need to do is get them through the process.”
But the police department is far from accomplishing that goal, especially in regards to African Americans.
Hispanics and whites were hired at almost double the rate of African Americans according to 2017 data. African Americans made up only 17 percent of those most recently hired to join the police academy, a training program that is the final step before becoming a sworn officer.
How does the process work?
Being accepted into the police training is the result of a long and complicated evaluation process that can take several years and requires each individual to fulfill a long list of requirements.
After applying, each candidate must pass a written test that includes questions about geographic location, face recognition and logic exercises, among others. After that comes the physical test known as the POWER. Throughout the process, aspirants need to pass a series of background checks, a drug and polygraph test, a psychological test and a credit check. The process can take several years, and thousands of individuals who apply to begin the process never complete it.
Departamento de Policía de Chicago abre convocatorias para contratar más oficiales que pertenezcan a minorías
Univision
Univision and the
Chicago Reporter analyzed police recruitment data from 2013 obtained through an open records request. That year’s data reflects the most recent and accurate numbers of those who ultimately completed the lengthy hiring process. That recruitment effort brought in 19,000 applicants-- of those about 38 percent were white, 31 percent were Hispanic and 23 percent were African American.
A high percentage of African Americans who apply are having a harder time making it through the first stages of the hiring process, the data shows.
After passing the physical, psychological and drug tests, 587 white and 540 Hispanic applicants from 2013 were referred to human resources to be hired compared to only 180 African Americans from that application group.
Meanwhile since 2016, the department has recommended 379 Hispanics to human resources to be hired, followed by 363 whites and 134 African Americans. Those are not the final numbers for 2016, since some applicants are still making their way through the process.
Johnson said he is aware African Americans are making it to the hiring stage at lower rates than whites and Hispanics.
“They are passing the test, they are just not making it through the process so we have implemented a number of things to help them get through that process,” he said.
Those efforts include free training sessions and online tools to help the applicants, he said. But that might not be enough to address the underlying problem with the police recruitment process, some critics say: that minorities and low-income people are at a disadvantage.
South Side Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) called the department’s efforts to help African Americans get hired “all smoke and mirrors.”
“We can go out and say, ‘You know we are going to start a new campaign and start recruitment to get more people to apply,’ but if the system is skewed and if the deck is stacked against you,” you won’t get hired, he said. “I don’t care how many people you get through the process….The process itself is what ought to be changed.”
Why do Hispanics fare better than African Americans?
Beale said that larger social inequalities -- like lack of jobs and other opportunities -- end up systematically disqualifying African Americans from the police hiring process.
“When you look at the communities that have high crime areas, they are dying for new jobs, they are dying for opportunity, but the city is shutting these people out,” he said. “We need to change it and we need to quit playing like we are doing something about it.”
But it’s not only about the lack of jobs, says Tracy Siska, executive director for the Chicago Justice Project. Siska says over-policing and over-criminalization of black youth makes it nearly impossible for many to succeed.
“The way we arrest black youth in this city, I will be amazed if we could get any significant number of black male specifically that could actually pass a background check for the CPD,” he said.
Hispanic applicants have more support during the hiring process than African Americans do. There are groups like the Latin American Police Association and the Puerto Rican Police Association designed to help them navigate the hiring process
“The police process begins the minute you sign that application,” says Waldemar Cruz, president of the Puerto Rican Police Association.
“Just taking the application, signing it and passing the test doesn’t mean it ends there, it starts there and we have to teach our community that they are going to check everything from background to drug testing or drug screening to tickets to your credit.”
Few dispute the need for a more diverse police force. But truly regaining residents’ trust and reducing crime will take more than just increasing the number of police officers, many experts say. Rather, the department should eradicate the culture of abuse and get rid of officers who don’t follow that mission.
“The department should focus on getting rid of people who have no business being police officers and replace them with good officers,” said Craig B. Futterman, Clinical Professor of Law at the University of Chicago Law School. “We are starving for accountability…. we are starving for a change in that culture of silence.”
This story was made in colaboration with The Chicago Reporter. If you want to read this story in Spanish here is the link.
Recuento del caso Laquan McDonald, el crimen que desató la investigación sobre la policía de Chicago
Aquí un recuento de los hechos relacionados con este caso que desencadenó una investigación de las prácticas de abuso policial del departamento de Policía de Chicago, conmocionó a la Ciudad de los Vientos y aún sigue generando controversia.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
En octubre 20 del 2014, Jason Van Dyke, policía de Chicago dispara contra Laquan McDonald, un adolescente afroamericano de 17 años al suroeste de la ciudad. De acuerdo con el reporte policial, oficiales describen que McDonald los habría amenazado con un cuchillo de tres pulgadas antes de que Van Dyke abriera fuego.
Foto: Condado de Cook State Attorney Office | Univision
En febrero del 2015. Gracias una petición basada en la ley de libertad de información, Jamie Kalven, reportero freelance, obtiene el reporte de la autopsia de McDonald que sale publicado en The Invisible Institute. Kalven revela que McDonald recibió 16 impactos de bala y se habla acerca de la existencia de un video del tiroteo.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
El 15 de abril del 2015. El ayuntamiento de la ciudad acuerda pagar 5 millones de dólares para resolver la demanda que interpusó la madre del adolescente.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
El 5 de noviembre del 2015. Brandon Smith, periodista independiente, demanda a la Policía de Chicago para que den a conocer el video del tiroteo. De acuerdo a lo publicado por el Chicago Reader, Smith decidió demandar a la ciudad tras recibir una decena de negativas a sus peticiones de Acceso a la Libertad de Información.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
El 24 de noviembre del 2015. El video es dado a conocer. En la grabación se ve al agente Van Dyke disparar de cerca y seguir abriendo fuego después de que McDonald se derrumba en el suelo y apenas se mueve. Justo antes de la publicación del video, Van Dyke es acusado de asesinato en primer grado. Van Dyke es el primer policía en los últimos 35 años en Chicago en ser acusado de homicidio.
Foto: The Associated Press | Univision
24 de noviembre del 2015. Tras la difusión del video, miles de personas salen a las calles de Chicago para protestar por la muerte del adolescente. Manifestantes cuestionan por qué autoridades se tomaron más de un año en dar a conocer el video.
Foto: Ligia Granados | Univision
25 de noviembre de 2015. Se registra un segundo día de protestas en la ciudad. Entre las consignas, los manifestantes piden la renuncia Rahm Emanuel, alcalde de Chicago así como la salida de Garry McCarthy, superintendente de la policía, y de Anita Álvarez, fiscal del condado.
Foto: Ligia Granados | Univision
27 de noviembre del 2015. Miles de personas salen a manifestarse en el llamado Viernes Negro en la avenida Michigan pidiendo justicia para Laquan. Los manifestantes utilizaron este día de compras para manifestar su descontento con el manejo del caso por parte de las autoridades.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
30 de noviembre del 2015. Jason Van Dyke sale de prisión tras pagar una fianza de 1.5 millones de dólares.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Primero de diciembre del 2015. Garry McCarthy, jefe de Policía de Chicago fue separado de su cargo después de muchas críticas por el manejo del caso. El Alcalde Rahm Emanuel hizo el anunció y nombró a John Escalante como el nuevo jefe interino de la policía.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
4 de diciembre del 2015. La policía publicó un nuevo video desde un restaurante Burger King, localizado cerca de la escena del crimen. Según un análisis del Chicago Tribune, al video le hacían falta 80 minutos de grabación. La fiscalía aseguró que nadie alteró la grabación.
Foto: The Associated Press | Univision
5 de diciembre del 2015. Dan a conocer cientos de documentos que muestran que agentes ofrecieron una versión diferente de lo que aparece en el video. En los reportes, se da a entender que la muerte de McDonald había sido un homicidio justificable y dentro de los protocolos.
Foto: Police Department | Univision
7 de diciembre del 2015. El Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos anuncia una investigación sobre las prácticas policiales de la Policía de Chicago.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
9 de diciembre del 2015. En una reunión especial en el Consejo de Chicago, Rahm Emanuel se disculpa por el manejo del caso Laquan y promete una reforma completa y total.
Foto: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images | Univision
12 de diciembre del 2015. La ciudad de Chicago anuncia la búsqueda de un nuevo jefe interino de la policía. La Junta de la Policía organizó una serie de reuniones comunitarias para solicitar las recomendaciones del público.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
11 de diciembre del 2015. La familia de Laquan McDonald habla por primera vez del caso. El reverendo Marvin Hunter, quien es tío abuelo de Laquan, agradeció a la gente por demandar justicia. También hizo un llamado a un cambio en la ciudad y en la nación.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
31 de diciembre del 2016. Dan a conocer cientos de correos electrónicos relacionados con el caso de Laquan McDonald.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
22 de enero del 2016. Policias relacionas con la caso Laquan McDonald son puestos en labores administrativas a la espera de que concluya la investigación.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
16 de marzo del 2016. Después de habersido blanco de duros ataques políticos por su manejo del caso, Anita Álvarez pierde la reelección como fiscal del condado y es elegida Kim Foxx.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
23 de marzo del 2016. Abogados del policía Van Dyke piden a la corte que le permita a su defendido no presentarse a las audiencias. De acuerdo con sus abogados, Van Dyke tiene que abrirse paso ante fuertes protestas fuera del edificio de la Corte Penal Leighton. La petición fue negada.
Foto: Andrew Johnston- Chicago Tribune | Univision
28 de marzo del 2016. Eddie Johnson es nombrado nuevo superintendente de la policía de Chicago. Concejales de Chicago decidieron el miércoles que Johnson, un veterano de 27 años del departamento de policía, es el hombre que podría ayudar a restaurar la confianza en los oficiales de la ciudad.
Foto: Scott Olson/Getty Images | Univision
31 de marzo del 2016. Se da a conocer que la Orden Fraternal de los Policías (FOP) ha contratado a Jason Van Dyke como conserje. El sacerdote y activista, Michael Pfleger manda un mensaje de Twitter en el manifesta su descontento por la protección que se dan entre policías.
Foto: AFP/Getty Images | Univision
3 de junio del 2016. La Agencia de Revisión Independiente de la Policía (IPRA) revela materiales de 101 incidentes que involucran a policías de la ciudad. La liberación se produce a raíz de la recomendación de las autoridades de que los videos relacionados con oficiales se deben hacer públicos en menos de 60 días.
Foto: Getty | Univision
30 de agosto del 2016. Interponen cargos disciplinarios contra cinco oficiales conectados con el tiroteo de Laquan McDonald. Los oficiales en cuestión presuntamente habrían falsificado información sobre el tiroteo en el que perdió la vida McDonald.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
26 de septiembre del 2016. Se reúne por primera vez el gran jurado que dará seguimiento al caso Laquan. El gran jurado, integrado por 16 personas, escuchará la evidencia que pesa sobre varios agentes de policía que han sido acusados de mentir sobre lo que sucedió en el tiroteo.
Foto: Condado de Cook State Attorney Office | Univision
29 de septiembre del 2016. Testigo del tiroteo en el que perdió la vida el adolescente presentó una demanda en la que alega que fue presionada por la policía de Chicago para que cambiara su versión de los hechos.
Foto: Police Department | Univision
10 de enero del 2017. Abogados piden que le retiren los cargos de asesinato a Jason Van Dyke, argumentando que los fiscales usaron indebidamente las declaraciones de los oficiales para construir su caso. Mientras tanto, el juez que supervisaba el caso ordena que los registros juveniles de McDonald sean entregados a los abogados.
Foto: Andrew Johnston | Univision