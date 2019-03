Banco JPMorgan suspende financiamiento a prisiones privadas, contratistas de ICE

May 1, 2017: 500+ immigrants & allies launch #BackersofHate campaign by marching to @Chase to demand they stop financing private prisons.

March 5, 2019: after 2 years of powerful actions, Chase says it will meet our demand.

PEOPLE POWER!@MaketheRoadNY @nychange @popdemoc pic.twitter.com/tHQTbX4oWU

