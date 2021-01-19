The transition

Politics
This week's episode of Real America with Jorge Ramos travels to Washington DC to go inside the not so peaceful transition of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.
Preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal ahead of the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Crédito: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images
It’s the eve of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration and the nation’s capital is militarized. A Senate impeachment trial also looms for President Trump. These are signs of the country’s political tensions after the Trump years that ended with riots on Capitol Hill. So where do we go from here?
Real America traveled to Washington DC to go inside the Trump-Biden transition. Featuring members of Congress, Joaquin Castro and Veronica Escobar.
