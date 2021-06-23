Military leaders split over Vanessa Guillen reform bill that would remove commanders from prosecutorial decisions

“There is no greater problem in the U.S. military right now than the scourge of sexual assault,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, who has been pressing for reform for eight years. “Even worse than that is the view of the commanders. The fact that our generals, our admirals …are still against this is shocking,” she added during a press conference Wednesday to announce the latest reform bill honoring Vanessa Guillen.