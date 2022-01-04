Colombian charged with murder of Haiti's president arrested in Miami
Mario Antonio Palacios, 43, was initially detained in Panama during a stopover of a flight on which he was being deported from Jamaica to Colombia, according to a press release by the U.S. Justice Department.
The former Colombian soldier who was wanted by Interpol for his alleged role in the assassination of Haiti's president, Jovenel Moise, in July last year, "agreed to travel" to the United States, the press release said.
He was later arrested by agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) after landing in Miami early on Tuesday morning and charged in Miami federal court with two counts of conspiracy to murder Moise.
Haitian authorities had accused Palacios of forming part of a mercenary group that assassinated Moise in his bedroom on July 7 last year during an assault on his residence.
It turns out Palacios was cooperating with U.S. investigators since October, according to the affidavit of an FBI agent investigating the case and included in court documents filed by the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday.
That came as a shock to Palacios' friends and family who were waiting for him at Bogota airport in Colombia on Monday night.
“We don’t know what happened, we were at the airport expecting him last night,” said José Espinosa, a Colombian army veteran who represents several of the families of the former Colombian soldiers jailed in Haiti for Moise's murder.
Espinosa said Palacios and the other former soldiers were hired by a Miami-based security firm to go to Haiti but were unaware of the plot to kill the president.
“While the plot initially focused on conducting a kidnapping of the president as part of a purported arrest operation, it ultimately resulted in a plot to kill the Haitian President,” according to a Justice Department press release on Tuesday.
In his affidavit, the FBI agent said Palacios admitted that on July 6, the day before the fatal attack on Moise’s residence, “he was informed by some of the co-conspirators that the plan was to assassinate the Haitian president.”
Escape
Palacios has been identified by other witnesses as one of the members of the team that broke into Moise's residence and killed him. Unlike the others, he escaped in the chaos immediately after the assassination and managed to sneak out of the country by sea. He was arrested months later in Jamaica.
The Haitian authorities tried to extradite him but failed to produce the necessary documentation in time, according to the Jamaican authorities, who instead decided to deport him to his country of origin.
If convicted of the charges in the complaint, Palacios faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, though his cooperation with prosecutors could earn him a substantial sentence reduction.