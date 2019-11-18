Acclaimed Miami professor and expert on drug trafficking accused on laundering millions in dirty money, feds say

Bruce Bagley, a 73-year-old University of Miami professor who is one of the most distinguished academic experts on the Andean drug trade, was accused Monday of a conspiracy to launder millions in dirty money from Venezuela.

Federal prosecutors in New York announced that Bagley was arrested in Miami and charged with money laundering after he “opened bank accounts for the express purpose of laundering money for corrupt foreign nationals.”

Bagley is a longtime UM international relations professor and author of many books on the Andres, including 'Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime, and Violence in the Americas Today.'

For decades, Bagley was one of the most oft-quoted media experts on the drug war and other security issues such political corruption in the hemisphere, with a special focus on Colombia, Venezuela and Mexico.

“Today’s charges of money laundering and conspiracy should serve as an object lesson for Bruce Bagley, who now faces a potential tenure in federal prison,” Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

Bagley first became involved in the Andes as a Peace Corps volunteer in the 1960s. He is a highly sought after court expert in complicated drug cases, as well as an advisor to U.S. intelligence agencies, as well as the U.S. military Southern Command based in Miami.

"Sham" bank account

According to the federal indictment, Bagley in November 2016 opened up a bank account on behalf of a company he owned. In 2017, the account allegedly began receiving monthly deposits of “hundreds of thousands of dollars from bank accounts located in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.”

Prosecutors say Bagley got $200,000 from each deposit, and would withdraw 90 percent in the form a cashier’s check — payable to an unnamed Colombian who told Bagley the money was the “proceeds from foreign bribery and embezzlement stolen from the Venezuelan people.”

Bagley entered into “sham contracts” to cover his tracks for the suspicious transaction, prosecutors said in the statement. After the account was shut down because of “suspicious activity in December 2018, Bagley opened up a new account to launder the money, taking 10 percent as his cut.”