Univision and ABC News will hold debate of Democratic candidates

Univision News and ABC News will host the third debate of Democratic candidates seeking to challenge Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) explained that the debate will be split into two sessions during prime time on September 12 and 13 in order to accommodate all the candidates. Univision News will broadcast it in Spanish and ABC News in English.

In addition, it will be shown on the Univision News digital accounts: Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The place, format and moderators will be announced soon.

The debate rules

Tom Pérez, president of the DNC, said the intention is to hold up to 12 debates during the primary process in order to give greater exposure to the party's base, as well as to allow the candidates to reach different media. He also stressed that they intend to reach as many voters as possible while also discussing the issues that affect citizens.

Currently, there are more than 20 Democratic candidates, so the DNC established a series of rules for participation in the debates in September and October.

The applicants must have more than 2% support in at least four polls. The list of polls that will be taken into account is: Associated Press, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Des Moines Register, Fox News, Monmouth University, NBC News, New York Times, National Public Radio (NPR), Quinnipiac University, University of New Hampshire, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Washington Post and Winthrop University. The surveys must have been published between June 28 and August 28, 2019.



