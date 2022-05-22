Who are the corrupt among us?

In some cases, corrupt ex-leaders are indeed forced to flee the long arm of the law once their presidential immunity is lifted when they leave office. Mexico’s Enrique Pena currently lives in Spain with his stolen millions, following a presumed deal with the current president to stay away from the scene of the crime. One of Pena Nieto’s pickpocket confederates, Emilio Lozoya, the former head of Pemex, is currently in a Mexican jail following his extradition from Spain on corruption charges. He will be the sacrificial Pena Nieto lamb, but many more dine out in Polanco’s swanky restaurants with stolen money.