We need investments in the care economy to help close the wage gap for Latinas

This year's Latina Equal Pay Day is different for Latinas in Houston, El Paso, and across Texas. Our country is still grappling with the effects of a pandemic that took the lives of nearly 718,000 people and forced out at least 5.5 million women from the workforce. Our home state of Texas, ranking second for most COVID-19 deaths, is also trailing behind the rest of the country in closing the wage gap for Texan Latinas, who currently earn 11 cents less than other Latinas in our nation.