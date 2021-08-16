The new face of the United States

There will be fewer whites and more Latins, Asians and members of other minorities. If fact, the Census figures showed that more than 33 million people in the United States identify themselves as being members of two or more races. That's why it's so important to talk about diversity and respect our differences. Diversity is not just a word tirelessly repeated in the political agendas of liberals. No. Respect for the cultural, ethnic and racial diversity is the only formula we have for moving ahead in this country. There is no other way.