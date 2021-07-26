The mystery of the Latino Trumper

The reality is that the party that controls the Latino vote will also control the future of the United State. Latinos now total nearly 60 million, and by 2050 we will be 106 million, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Within 30 years, almost one out of every three Americans will be a Latino. That confirms the 1984 words of farmworkers leader Cesar Chavez: “We’ve looked into the future and the future is ours.”