The Hispanic community has made historic gains during the Trump Administration

Democrats’ out-of-touch radicalism was on full display yet again last night in Houston. Despite the debate taking place in the energy capital of the world, 2020 candidates argued in favor of policies that would kill energy industry jobs. They did the same thing last month in Detroit, our country’s automotive and manufacturing hub, where they presented no plans to help our manufacturing industry. And in Miami, home to countless victims of socialism, they openly embraced the policies local Hispanic communities sacrificed so much to flee.

While Democrat candidates remain oblivious and out of touch, Americans – especially in Texas – are taking note of the positive impact that President Trump and Republicans’ pro-growth, pro-business policies are having on American families and businesses. RNC data shows President Trump’s approval among Hispanic Americans in the state has increased by 20 percent since 2016 – that means he has nearly 1 million new Hispanic supporters. This may surprise Democrats, who have taken for granted Hispanic votes for far too long, but Hispanic Americans are responding to the results of this administration.

The Hispanic community has made historic gains under the Trump administration. Thanks to this President’s policies, Hispanic unemployment has reached historic lows and families across the country are enjoying a tax cut. Hispanic-owned businesses are growing rapidly: more than twice the rate of all businesses since 2012. Millions of Hispanic-owned businesses account for over $700 billion in our economy every year. Not to mention, Hispanic women-owned businesses are the fastest growing business segment in the country.

Meanwhile, President Trump continues to fight for ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), which will create jobs here at home and support American workers and industries. It is no coincidence that our businesses are growing, entire industries are being revived, and consumer confidence is at its highest level in 19 years. These are just a few of the historic gains the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates want to eliminate with their promises to raise taxes on all Americans and cripple our industries. It is not lost on Texas voters – including Hispanic Texans – that Democrats continue to move farther to the left in support of socialist policies like single-payer health care, a Green New Deal, and a total government takeover of our lives, all of which would harm our communities and send our country backward.

Democrats are oblivious to the realities of the communities they claim to care about. They pander to Hispanic voters but ignore the issues Hispanic Americans care about – like President Trump’s defense of religious freedom and the sanctity of life. Democrats don’t want to admit the fact that Hispanic communities appreciate President Trump’s commitment to keeping every American safe through border security and strengthening the rule of law. They don’t want voters to notice that while they preach dependence, this administration empowers and supports individuals, workers, and families to achieve their American dreams.