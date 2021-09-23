Smarter education policy will help make back-to-school a success

It’s likely the pandemic has a lot to do with this trend, but there’s no doubt concern about schools generally is an important factor. Families everywhere want to be sure their children are getting the best education for them. But many are finding that the local public school assigned to them is not the best choice. It might be an unresponsive bureaucracy, or a limited selection of courses, or a school board focused on issues that have little to do with education. But for whatever reason, families are voting with their feet and choosing something different.