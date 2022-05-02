Trump in 2024?

And that's not all. Trump, frustrated, wanted Vice President Mike Pence to annul the results of the elections. “Unfortunately, he did not exercise his authority,” Trump said in January, publicly admitting for the first time the pressures he put on his vice president. “He could have overturned the results of the elections.” Pence in fact never had that authority. “President Trump is wrong,” he said in February. “I had no right to overturn the election.” He added the harshest criticism I have ever heard Pence make of his old boss: “Frankly there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.” That is precisely what Trump wanted to do, to appoint himself president for four more years. In Latin America, we call that a coup.