The ambassador who sings

Does the United States share the blame for the violence in Mexico? Almost 100 people are killed in Mexico on an average day. Many of the weapons used by the drug cartels come from the north, and the United States is a giant market for consumers of drugs that come from the south. “We don't have to say who's to blame,” the ambassador told me. “The fact is that the drugs consumed in the United States are part of a problem we share. The handguns and (rifles) that come here are part of the problem. What is needed is that we – the governments of Mexico and the United States – work to resolve the problem of the lack of security.”