The burden of obesity weighs on all of us Hispanics

In a country of over 60 million Hispanics, the CDC reports approximately 44.8% of Hispanic adults in the U.S. live with obesity, the second-highest when compared to other ethnic or racial minority groups. Among Hispanic women it is even worse: 78.8% are overweight or live with obesity. Obesity is a chronic disease with numerous comorbidities from type 2 diabetes to cardiovascular disease, hypertension, stroke, various cancers, and more.