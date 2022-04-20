How Latinos can benefit from the fast-growing cannabis economy

Aside from its economic potential, cannabis legalization at the federal level is a matter of fairness and justice. While Latinos constitute 18.5 percent of the entire U.S. population, they represent 50 percent of all federal drug cases. For decades, young men and women, disproportionately young men and women of color, have been arrested and jailed for carrying even a small amount of marijuana — a charge that often came with exorbitant penalties and a serious criminal record from which they might never recover. Latinos with a cannabis-related criminal drug record could be rejected from a job or be denied an adjustment of their immigration status simply because of this minor deviation from current law. It is time for this to change.