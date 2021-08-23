My reply to the president

The president points out, correctly, that there's no longer a strong upward trend in murders, compared to the two years before he was sworn in. “If you look at 2017 and 2018, if you look at it in detail, it's an increase of about 15 to 20 percent,” he said during the news conference Thursday. It's true, the increase is no longer so drastic. But the problem – the very grave problem – is that the massacres, the murders of women and the homicides in the country have stabilized at extremely high levels. It's like looking at something while hanging upside down at the top of a mountain.