Nicaragua’s Ortega versus the Catholic Church

Once defined as social undesirables, it is easy for governments and others to economically discriminate against such targets. By denying operating permits and expelling Catholic organizations, like the Missionaries of Charity and other non-profit organizations who provide vital services to the poor, the Ortega government has economically discriminated against Catholic organizations. In addition to disadvantaging Catholic institutions and removing them from public life, this discrimination also injures Nicaraguans who rely on these organizations for provision of social services, such as the nursery home, orphanage, and home for the elderly operated by the Missionaries of Charity.