Obesity and the Hispanic health agenda

I believe that in spite of the alarming numbers in obesity, there is hope for changing the course of the epidemic in the U.S.. For that, we must address and finally confront the root causes of obesity. By working together and utilizing all the current scientific data and up to date available treatments, we can alleviate obesity’s heavy toll on our community. As the emerging majority, people of color must do everything in our power to improve health outcomes for future generations. We can no longer make compromises on our quest for a healthier America. The time is now. We have waited enough!